Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 322.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.56. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,940. Digi International has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $754.38 million, a PE ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

