Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.38). Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

FBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

FBIO opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

