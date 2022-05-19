Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.38). Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

FBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

FBIO opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.