Zacks: Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $5.26. 45,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,704. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $224.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

