Zacks: Brokerages Expect GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. GCP Applied Technologies posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GCP Applied Technologies.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GCP stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.10 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,504,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,374,000 after acquiring an additional 899,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 812,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,235,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

