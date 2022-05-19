Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grab’s earnings. Grab reported earnings of $3.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grab will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grab.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
