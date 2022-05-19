Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.88 Million

Brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) will announce $328.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.00 million and the highest is $333.80 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $328.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

HWC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

