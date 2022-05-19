Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.00. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $163,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $2,160,734. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,162. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

