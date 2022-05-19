Zacks: Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $0.90 EPS

Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Logitech International reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.21.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

