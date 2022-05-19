Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMX shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 10,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,862. The firm has a market cap of $636.55 million, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.89. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

