Zacks: Brokerages Expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $205.98 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

MOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

MOV stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $757.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

In other news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $547,680.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Movado Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 164,228 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.