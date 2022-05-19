Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORMP. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 743,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 692,384 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $4.45 on Monday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $171.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.02.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.