Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

