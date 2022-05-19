Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITOGet Rating) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITOGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.