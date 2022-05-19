Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. MKM Partners cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 160.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

