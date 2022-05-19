Zacks: Brokerages Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.47. W&T Offshore reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,550%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $5.63 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $805.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth $5,616,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after buying an additional 1,604,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 3,996.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 1,187,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

