Zacks Investment Research Comments on Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst A. Heffron anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Chesapeake Financial Shares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

