Zacks Investment Research Downgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Hold

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16,205.67.

AMKBY traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $14.15. 88,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,635. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

