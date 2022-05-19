Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Sell

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $7.38 on Thursday, reaching $93.24. 5,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -239.08 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $150.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,879.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in AppFolio by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AppFolio by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP lifted its stake in AppFolio by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

