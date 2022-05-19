Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Hold

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAZY. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 132,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

