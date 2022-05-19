Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Hold

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

CDAY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.65. 2,557,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,151. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12,071.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 523,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,676 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.