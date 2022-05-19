Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Sell

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ZNH traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,571. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

