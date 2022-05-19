Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) to Strong Sell

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,728. CleanSpark has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $23.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $241.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 4.77.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 76,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

