Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) to Hold

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 64,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962,838. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Exicure ( NASDAQ:XCUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XCUR. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 42.4% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 34.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 649.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 329.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

