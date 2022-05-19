Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to Sell

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $465.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 982.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

