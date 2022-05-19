Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Hold

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Sotera Health has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

