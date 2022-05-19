Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) to Hold

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSQ opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $175.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 84,264 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 296,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

