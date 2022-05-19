Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Sell

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MAPS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

WM Technology stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,421,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

