Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Emmaus Life Sciences in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMMA opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.
