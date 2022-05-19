Zacks Investment Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Emmaus Life Sciences in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMMA opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Emmaus Life Sciences ( OTCMKTS:EMMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.