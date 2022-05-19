Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) to Hold

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

AHT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.42. 57,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,729. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.12.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varde Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 276,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 255,837 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

