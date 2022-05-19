Zacks Investment Research Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Hold

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Signet's shares have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from growth in e-commerce business and advancements made in respect of the Inspiring Brilliance strategy. Such upsides supported the company’s performance during fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improved year on year. During the quarter, the company witnessed same-store sales growth and higher margins. Its efforts to boost banner value propositions, product newness, marketing efforts and connected commerce strategy have been yielding. Digital business is the key growth driver and management is focused on enhancing the data- analytics capabilities. Management provided an encouraging view for fiscal 2023, projecting total revenues of $8.03-$8.25 billion.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.37.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $1,386,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,762 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

