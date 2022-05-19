Zacks Investment Research Lowers Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) to Hold

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

OMIC stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.87 and a quick ratio of 35.18.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

