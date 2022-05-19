Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) to Sell

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ziff Davis Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ziff Davis Inc., formerly known as J2 Global Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

ZD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ ZD traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,491. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $73.42 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,437,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

