Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) to Buy

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 202,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,509. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

