Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) to “Buy”

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ITAÚ CORPBANCA is a commercial bank based in Chile with operations primarily in Colombia, Panama and New York. ITAÚ CORPBANCA, formerly known as CORPBANCA, is based in SANTIAGO, CHILE. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ITCB opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

