Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) to Buy

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Sysmex Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture, import, export and sale of clinical laboratory instruments, reagents and software used in -vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine and other specimens. The company’s product includes instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis and point-of-care testing. Its operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, EMEA, China and Asia Pacific. Sysmex Corporation is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “
Shares of SSMXY stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55. Sysmex has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $69.41.
Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.
