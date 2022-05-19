Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) to “Hold”

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theseus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ THRX opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 475.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.