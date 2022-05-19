Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) to Buy

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $461.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

