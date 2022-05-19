Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will report $53.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $57.50 million. Zai Lab posted sales of $36.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $235.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $249.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $436.32 million, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $544.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after buying an additional 1,450,960 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393,199 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5,418.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,205,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after buying an additional 1,183,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 61.7% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,055,000 after buying an additional 859,274 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $181.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95.

About Zai Lab (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.