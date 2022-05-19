Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zalando from €90.00 ($93.75) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($105.21) to €96.50 ($100.52) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zalando from €84.00 ($87.50) to €52.00 ($54.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zalando from €88.00 ($91.67) to €48.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

ZLNDY opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Zalando has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $62.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

