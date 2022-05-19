Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $34.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $602.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.61) by $1.45. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 80.30% and a negative net margin of 380.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

