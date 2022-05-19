Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $326.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.74. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $309.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

