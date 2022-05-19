Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ziff Davis in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the technology company will earn $6.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Ziff Davis’ FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZD. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

ZD opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $3,006,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $903,000. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $7,053,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

