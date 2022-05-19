Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells $80,977.65 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,384. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.