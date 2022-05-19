ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.85

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.85 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZIM. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

