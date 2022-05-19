ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.85

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.85 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ZIM opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $244,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

