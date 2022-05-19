ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZIM. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE ZIM traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 116,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

