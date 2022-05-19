ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. 239,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

