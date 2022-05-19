Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Lowered to $208.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $237.00 to $208.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

ZTS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.59. 139,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,388. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $158.10 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

