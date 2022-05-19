Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.99-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.22 billion-$8.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.42 billion.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.01 and a 200-day moving average of $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis has a one year low of $158.10 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.29.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

