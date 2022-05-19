Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.58.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 87,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.96.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $19,232,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

