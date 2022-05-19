Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Zscaler stock opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.66. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

